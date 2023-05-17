CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed All-Star third baseman José Ramírez on the bereavement list Tuesday and recalled hot-hitting infielder Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus.

The team made the moves ahead of a three-game series against the White Sox.

Manager Terry Francona said Ramírez isn’t expected to rejoin the Guardians until they play the Mets in New York for a three-game set starting Friday. Ramírez, who is batting .285 with four homers and 22 RBIs, traveled to the Dominican Republic following the death of his grandmother.

“She had a big hand in raising him,” Francona said. “So as much as we miss him, our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Josh Naylor, who has been on a hitting tear lately, will take Ramírez’s No. 3 spot in the batting order, while Gabriel Arias will start at third in the series opener. Naylor has homered in three straight games — all go-ahead shots in the eighth inning.

This will be Rocchio’s second stint with Cleveland. However, the 22-year-old didn’t make his major league debut when he was brought up in April.

Rocchio was batting .338 at Columbus with one homer, 21 RBIs and 20 steals. The middle infielder hit safely in 16 straight games.

“He’s done good,” Francona said. “I’d like to play him one of these games that he’s here, just because I think it’d be fun.”

Francona said he’s open to trying Rocchio at third base.

“We’ll kind of see how the next couple of days go,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports