CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ manager Terry Francona announced on Thursday night that young pitching prospect Hunter Gaddis will be called up to start, making his Major League debut on Friday night against the Astros.

Gaddis has pitched at both Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season.

At Triple-A Columbus, Gaddis appeared in two games, posting a record of 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. In 10 innings in Columbus, Gaddis has struck out 12 batters.

He was originally a fifth-round draft pick by Cleveland in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia State University.