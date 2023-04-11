CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ pitcher Peyton Battenfield is set to make his Major League debut on Wednesday afternoon against the Yankees at Progressive Field.

He was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday when Aaron Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Battenfield has been with the Cleveland organization since July 2021 when he was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Jordan Luplow.

Battenfield was assigned to Triple-A Columbus out of spring training. He made one start on April 5, tossing 5 innings and allowing 2 earned runs on 3 hits with 3 strikeouts.

He entered the 2022 season ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the Cleveland minor league system by MLB.com.

Baseball America named him as the pitcher with the best control in the Guardians’ organization entering the 2022 campaign.

At Triple-A last season, he led the International League and the Cleveland organization with 153.2 innings pitched, which was the fourth most in all of minor league baseball. He ranked fourth best in the IL with a 3.63 ERA.

The Guardians and Yankees will conclude their series on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Progressive Field.