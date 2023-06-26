CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians pitching prospect Joey Cantillo has been named to the 2023 Major League Baseball Futures game.

Cantillo has split the 2023 campaign between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus in the Cleveland farm system.

This season, he has posted a record of 2-1 with a 3.55 ERA. In 58.1 innings of work, the left-hander has struck out 74 batters.

Cantillo was acquired by Cleveland in the 2020 blockbuster trade with San Diego that sent pitcher Mike Clevinger to the Padres.

The MLB Futures game will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.