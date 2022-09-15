CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that reliever Anthony Gose underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

He is expected to miss 12-18 months of game activity.

Gose is a converted outfielder that appeared in 22 games for Cleveland this season.

He posted a record of 3-0 with a 4.71 ERA for the Guardians. He struck out 28 and walked 14 in 21 innings.

The Guardians host the White Sox in a makeup game on Thursday at 1 p.m. They currently have a 4-game lead over Chicago atop the Central Division.

Hunter Gaddis was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to make the start on Thursday.