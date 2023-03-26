GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WKBN) — Cleveland Guardians’ starting pitcher Triston McKenzie left his final start of spring training after just one inning of work on Sunday.

In one inning against the Reds, McKenzie allowed one hit with one strikeout. He the exited the game accompanied by the team’s trainer.

In an official update from the team, McKenzie was removed from the game with right arm tightness. His removal was precautionary.

Following Sunday’s Cactus League finale against Cincinnati, the Guardians will head to play a pair of exhibition games in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

The 2023 regular season begins on Thursday night, as the Guardians will visit Seattle at 10:10 p.m.