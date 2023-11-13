CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee finished as the runner-up for the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year award.

Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson won the award, with Boston’s Triston Casas finishing in third.

By finishing second in the voting, Bibee earns a full year of service time for the 2023 campaign. That means he will likely become a free agent after the 2028 season.

Bibee finished his rookie campaign with a record of 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA. He struck out 141 batters with just 45 walks in 25 starts.