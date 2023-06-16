PHOENIX, Ariz. (WKBN) — The Cleveland Guardians have officially designated struggling catcher Mike Zunino in a series of roster moves.

Veteran pitcher Touki Toussaint was called up from Triple-A Columbus, and Cody Morris was optioned to Triple-A. Toussaint is slated to start on Friday night in Arizona.

Starting pitcher Triston McKenzie was scratched from Friday night’s start with right elbow soreness.

Zunino signed a one-year, $6 million free agent contract during the offseason, but his performance has led to disappointment. He is currently batting .177 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs.

He has also been a liability on defense allowing an MLB-worst five passes balls on the season, and has thrown out just 16.7% of attempted base stealers.