CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Following Thursday’s 6-1 loss to the Dodgers, the Cleveland Guardians optioned highly-touted shortstop prospect Brayan Rocchio to Triple-A Columbus.

This season, Rocchio is batting .242 with 5 RBIs with Cleveland.

In other roster moves, catcher Cam Gallagher was activated from the seven-day concussion injured list. The Guardians also have fellow catchers Bo Naylor and Eric Haase on the roster currently.

Cleveland also brought up pitcher Hunter Gaddis as the 27th man for Game 2 against the Dodgers.