CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have traded veteran starting pitcher Cal Quantrill to the Colorado Rockies.



In exchange, Cleveland receives minor league catcher Kody Huff.

Quantrill was designated for assignment on Tuesday when 40-man rosters were required to be set.

Huff, who was named the 2023 California League Defensive Catcher of the Year by Baseball America, was Colorado’s seventh round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 22-year old, who played college baseball at Stanford, spent the entire 2022 minor league campaign at Single-A Fresno of the California League in the Rockies’ organization. Last season, he batted .262 with 14 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.

Last season, Quantrill started 19 games for the Guardians, posting a record of 4-7 with a 5.24 ERA. He was originally acquired in the 2020 blockbuster trade with the Padres that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego.