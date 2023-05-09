CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced the release of veteran outfielder Roman Quinn from Triple-A Columbus.

He signed a minor league deal with Cleveland back in January.

This season with the Columbus Clippers, Quinn has played in 15 games, and is batting .177 with 6 RBI’s and two stolen bases.

His release could be an indication that young outfield prospect George Valera may soon be activated after rehabbing from injury.

Quinn has played in 222 career games in his MLB career. Last season, he split time between four organizations: Miami, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Tampa Bay. He appeared in 44 Major League games in 2022 with the Rays and Phillies.