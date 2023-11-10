CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians announced the hire of Craig Albernaz to the position of Major League Field Coordinator on Friday.

He will serve as a resource across all areas of the team, assisting manager Stephen Vogt, the coaching staff and players in day-to-day operations of the Major League team.

The 41-year-old spent the past four seasons as the bullpen coach of the San Francisco Giants. Prior to his time in San Francisco, he coached and managed in the Tampa Bay Rays development system. He posted a managerial record of 145-83 at Single-A Hudson Valley and Single-A Bowling Green.

In 2019, he served as Tampa Bay’s Minor League Field Coordinator.

Albernaz played nine seasons in the Tampa Bay and Detroit organizations from 2006-2014.

The Guardians will officially introduce new manager Stephen Vogt at a press conference at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.