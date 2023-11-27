CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly-hired Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt officially announced his coaching staff on Monday.

The team has promoted former Mahoning Valley Scrappers manager Rouglas Odor to infield coach. In addition, Brad Goldberg was named bullpen coach.

Former San Francisco Giants bench coach Kai Correa has been hired as the Major League field coordinator. He served as San Francisco’s interim manager over the final three games of the 2023 season. He previously worked in the Cleveland player development system in both 2018 and 2019.

Craig Albernaz, who interviewed for the Guardians’ managerial position, was named bench coach. He spent the previous four seasons as the San Francisco Giants bullpen coach.

The Guardians have also confirmed the return of Sandy Alomar Jr. for his 15th season as first base/catching coach.

Carl Willis is returning for his 14th season as pitching coach.

Other members returning to the Cleveland coaching staff include: