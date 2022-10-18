THE BRONX, New York (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially announced that Aaron Civale will make the start against the Yankees in game five of the American League Division series.

This season, Civale has made 20 starts for Cleveland. He has posted a record of 5-6 with a 4.92 ERA. Civale has struck out 98 batters in 97 innings.

New York will counter with left-hander Nestor Cortes. He started game two on Friday, tossing 5 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

The series is tied 2-2, with the winner advancing to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship series. Tuesday’s first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. and will be televised on TBS.

The ALCS will begin on Wednesday night in Houston, with game one of the series getting underway at 7:37 p.m.