CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton blasted consecutive homers, Nestor Cortes shut Cleveland down for six innings and the New York Yankees continued their torrid winning pace by beating the Guardians 6-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Cortes allowed a homer in the first to Amed Rosario and little else. The left-hander gave up one run and three hits and struck out six.

Guardians star third baseman José Ramírez struck out three times.

The Yankees are 25-6 since May 31.