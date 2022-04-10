KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians got their first win of the season as their offense exploded for 22 hits in a 17-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

The 17 runs are the most for the franchise since they plated 19 in August of 2019 against the Yankees.

It didn’t take long for the Guardians offense as they plated six in the first inning highlighted by a grand slam from Oscar Mercado.

The Cleveland outfielder finished with two hits and five RBIs.

The only innings the team did not score in were the third, sixth and ninth inning.

Amed Rosario went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and scored twice.

Jose Ramirez 3 for 4, scoring three times and driving in three runs.

It is the first win of the season for the Guardians as they will finish the series with the Royals Sunday at 2:10 p.m.