LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – To wrap up night one of the MLB Draft for the Cleveland Guardians, the team selected Parker Messick with the 54th overall pick.

Cleveland’s second-round selection spent three seasons at Florida State University where he appeared in 38 games, starting 32 in total. He ended his collegiate career with a 16-8 record and a 3.10 earned run average.

During his Redshirt Freshman year in Tallahassee, Messick was named the ACC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, becoming just the second player in conference history to earn both of those honors in the same season.

The Guardians are back to making selections tomorrow, starting in the third round with the 92nd overall pick.