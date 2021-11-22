Guardians mourn the loss of former All-Star pitcher

Doug Jones, 46, Cleveland Indians, shown in an undated photo. (AP Photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ All-Star closer Doug Jones has died from complications due to COVID-19. He was 64.

His former Cleveland teammate Greg Swindell announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

Jones spent seven of his 16 seasons in the Major Leagues with Cleveland (1986-91, 1998). He ranks third all-time in saves with 129. He was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster, celebrated in 2001. He was a three-time All-Star in Cleveland.

During his career, Jones also pitched for the Astros, Brewers, Athletics, Phillies, Cubs, and Orioles.

He pitched sixteen years in the Major Leagues, with a total of five All-Star appearances. He amassed 303 saves in his career.

