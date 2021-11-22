Guardians mourn the loss of former All-Star pitcher

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ All-Star closer Doug Jones has died from complications due to COVID-19. He was 64.

His former Cleveland teammate Greg Swindell announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

Sad to tweet, that a long time friend, teammate, husband father grandfather and one hell of a pitcher Doug Jones has passed from complications from COVID.

RIP JONSEY. Please keep the family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/4hoWRjYt0e — greg swindell (@GregSwindell) November 22, 2021

Jones spent seven of his 16 seasons in the Major Leagues with Cleveland (1986-91, 1998). He ranks third all-time in saves with 129. He was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster, celebrated in 2001. He was a three-time All-Star in Cleveland.

Heartbroken about the passing of one of the kindest, funniest men to have worn a Cleveland uniform. Doug Jones spent 7 of his 16 big-league seasons in Cleveland, ranking 3rd all-time in saves and a 3X All-Star. Deepest sympathy to his family and all his teammates. pic.twitter.com/BtwVcylm79 — Bob DiBiasio (@BDbaseball6) November 22, 2021

During his career, Jones also pitched for the Astros, Brewers, Athletics, Phillies, Cubs, and Orioles.

He pitched sixteen years in the Major Leagues, with a total of five All-Star appearances. He amassed 303 saves in his career.