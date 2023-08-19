CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are mourning the death of former outfielder Alex Cole who recently passed away at the age of 58.

Cause of death is not known at this time.

Cole spent just over two seasons playing for Cleveland, posting a batting average of .284 with 76 stolen bases for the Indians.

He was traded to the Pirates midway through the 1992 season, and was later selected by the Colorado Rockies in the expansion draft following that campaign.

For his career, Cole appeared in 573 Major League games with the Indians, Pirates, Rockies, Twins, and Red Sox.

The speedy outfielder batted .280, piling up 493 hits, including 58 doubles, 26 triples, and five home run. He also amassed 148 stolen bases in 207 attempts.