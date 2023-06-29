KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will not manage Thursday afternoon’s series finale in Kansas City.

Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale will once again handle managerial duties in his absence.

It marks Francona’s third straight missed game after feeling lightheaded prior to Tuesday night’s contest.

Doctors have advised Francona to rest, but he will travel with the team to Chicago following Thursday’s game.

The Guardians are seeking a series sweep with a win over the Royals.

Cleveland enters the day in sole possession of first place in the American League Central Division with a record of 39-40. The Guardians lead the division by 1/2 game over second place Minnesota.