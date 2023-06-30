CHICAGO, Ill. (WKBN) — Mandy Bell of MLB.com is reporting that Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is returning to the dugout to manage on Friday afternoon in Chicago.

He missed all three games in the series in Kansas City after feeling lightheaded shortly before game one against the Royals.

Following medical testing at a Kansas City hospital, doctors advised him to rest for several days.

The Guardians open a three-game series against the Cubs on Friday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Cleveland enters the day tied for first place with the Twins atop the American League Central Division standings.