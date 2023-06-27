KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is not feeling well, and will not manage Tuesday night’s series opener in Kansas City against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Cleveland bench coach DeMarlo Hale will manage the game in his place.

Mandy Bell of MLB.com is reporting that Francona did not feel well during pregame and opted to undergo testing from stadium personnel out of extreme caution due to his medical history.

The Guardians entered the night with a record of 37-40, just 1.5 games in back of first-place Minnesota in the American League Central Division standings.