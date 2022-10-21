CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Terry Francona will return as the manager of the Cleveland Guardians for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.

The 63-year old, who has battled health issues in recent seasons, will be back in the dugout for his 11th season in Cleveland.

Guardians’ president of baseball operations told reporters that Francona will serve as manager as long as he wants to.

Francona is a two-time Manager of the Year Award winner, having won it in both 2013 and 2016.

In ten seasons in Cleveland, Francona has led the franchise to a record of 845-671. This season, he helped lead the Guardians to the American League Central Division title.