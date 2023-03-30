SEATTLE, Wash. (WKBN) — The Cleveland Guardians made a flurry of player moves to officially set their 2023 opening day roster.

The team placed pitchers Triston McKenzie and Sam Hentges on the 15-day injured list while Cody Morris was placed on the 60-day injured list.

McKenzie and Morris are battling a right teres major strain while Hentges has left shoulder inflammation.

The Guardians also selected the contracts of catchers Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria from Triple-A Columbus.

Pitcher Xzavion Curry was also recalled from Triple-A Columbus to work out of the Cleveland bullpen.

Right-handed pitcher Jason Bilous was designated for assignment while utility player David Fry was reassigned to Double-A Akron.