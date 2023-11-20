ATLANTA (WKBN) – Veteran relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez has officially signed a three-year, $30 million free-agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.

The team announced the signing on Monday.

Lopez spent the final month of the season with the Guardians after he was claimed off waivers by Cleveland along with Lucas Giolito and Matt Moore.

He started the season with the White Sox and was later traded to the Angels.

Last season, he posted a combined record of 3-7 with a 3.27 ERA in 68 appearances. He struck out 83 batters in 66 innings of work.