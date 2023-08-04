CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially placed first-baseman Josh Naylor and infielder Tyler Freeman on the 10-day injured list on Friday.

Naylor is battling a right oblique strain while Freeman is out with a right shoulder strain.

Naylor is batting .306 this season, which is seventh-best in all of baseball. He also has 15 home runs and 79 RBIs. He leads Cleveland in batting average and RBIs.

Freeman has played in 38 games and is currently batting .286 with six doubles and six RBIs.

The Guardians have acquired veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.

Cleveland has also promoted young infield prospect Jose Tena from the minor leagues.

Texas Rangers’ Kole Calhoun sprints to third during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Calhoun has split the season in the minor leagues with the Yankees and Dodgers organizations. He is batting a combined .297 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs.

The 11-year veteran has previously played in the big leagues with the Angels, Diamondbacks and Rangers, posting a career average of .243 with 173 homers and 557 RBIs.

Cleveland Guardians Jose Tena follows through on a swing as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, looks on during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Tena is rated as Cleveland’s No. 19 overall prospect. He was recently promoted from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus. This season, he is batting a combined .261 with 4 homers and 39 RBIs with 16 stolen bases.