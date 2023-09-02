CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The New York Mets claimed starting pitcher Peyton Battenielfd off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians officially confirmed the waiver claim on Saturday.

The right-hander was designated for assignment earlier this week when Cleveland claimed three pitchers off waivers from the Angels.

Battenfield posted a record of 0-5 with a 5.19 ERA in seven games this season with the Guardians.

He was originally acquired by Cleveland in a trade with Tampa Bay involving outfielder Jordan Luplow.