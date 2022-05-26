DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians made five roster moves involving a pitcher and four position players.

The team placed veteran slugger Franmil Reyes on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness.

Outfielders Richie Palacios and Oscar Gonazalez were recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

Pitcher Konnor Pilkington was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will make the start tonight in Detroit in place of the injured Aaron Civale.

Palacios is beginning his third stint in the Major Leagues with Cleveland. He is batting .270 with a double and two RBI.

Gonzalez will make his Major League debut tonight in Detroit. He is batting .282 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in the minor leagues this season. He leads the Cleveland player development system in hits, total bases and extra base hits (19) and is 2nd in RBI and home runs.

Yu Chang was designated for assignment.