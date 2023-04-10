CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are placing starting pitcher Aaron Civale on the 15-day injured list with an oblique strain.

The team has also placed transferred pitcher Triston McKenzie to the 60-day injured list.

Right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield is being recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

Civale has made a pair of starts this season for the Guardians, posting a record of 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA. In 12.2 innings, he has allowed 4 earned runs on 11 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Battenfield was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with Tampa Bay for Jordan Luplow in 2021.

This season at Triple-A Columbus, the 25-year-old is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA. He has pitched 5 innings allowing 2 earned runs on 3 hits with 3 strikeouts.

The Guardians open a three-game series with the Yankees at 6:10 p.m. Monday at Progressive Field.