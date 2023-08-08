CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially placed utility man David Fry on the 10-day injured list.

He suffered a strained left hamstring last weekend against the White Sox.

Cleveland has also activated outfielder Ramon Laureano who was recently claimed off waivers from Oakland.

The 27-year old Fry has appeared in 42 games for Cleveland, playing catcher, first-base, and also in the outfield.

He is batting .250 with four home runs and 13 RBI’s in his first season in Major League baseball.

Fry was originally acquired by Cleveland from Milwaukee in the trade that sent pitcher J.C. Mejia to the Brewers.