ARLINGTON, Texas (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians officially placed ace pitcher Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list on Saturday.

In a release from the team, Bieber is battling right elbow inflammation, and the move is retroactive to July 12.

He recently underwent an MRI after experiencing forearm soreness, according to Cleveland Manager Terry Francona.

Bieber has been included in multiple trade rumors over the last several weeks, as the Aug. 1 Major League trade deadline draws near.

This season, the former Cy Young Award winner has posted a record of 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA. In 117 innings of work, he has allowed 49 earned runs on 113 hits with 95 strikeouts.

The Guardians have also recalled pitcher Michael Kelly from Triple-A Columbus. Kelly is beginning his third stint with Cleveland.

He has been pitching at Triple-A Columbus this season where he has posted a record of 1-3 with 3 saves and a 2.73 ERA.

Kelly originally signed with the Guardians as a minor league free agent on Jan. 4.

The right-hander made his Major League debut last season with Philadelphia.