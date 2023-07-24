CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti says the team is looking to bolster the roster ahead of the Major League Baseball Trade deadline next week.

He made the comments on Sunday on Sirius XM Radio on a show hosted by former MLB general manager Jim Bowden.

“If there’s an opportunity to add another complementary bat that can ideally have some versatility to contribute in the outfield or get some at-bats at D-H (designated hitter), that could be a place that we look to improve,” Antonetti said.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

Cleveland is currently 49-50 and in second place behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central Division standings.