NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have landed the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft Lottery at the Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.
It is the first time in franchise history that Cleveland will select first overall.
The Guardians entered the MLB Draft Lottery with a 2% chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick.
Cleveland’s last top-10 pick was 2013 when the franchise selected Clint Frazier.
For the second straight year, non-playoff teams were entered into a lottery for the top six picks in the Draft.
The MLB Draft will take place in July of 2024 as part of All-Star game festivities in Arlington, Texas.
2024 MLB Draft Order
1. Cleveland Guardians
2. Cincinnati Reds
3. Colorado Rockies
4. Oakland Athletics
5. Chicago White Sox
6. Kansas City Royals
7. St. Louis Cardinals
8. Los Angeles Angels
9. Pittsburgh Pirates
10. Washington Nationals
11. Detroit Tigers
12. Boston Red Sox
13. San Francisco Giants
14. Chicago Cubs
15. Seattle Mariners
16. Miami Marlins
17. Milwaukee Brewers
18. Tampa Bay Rays
19. New York Mets
20. Toronto Blue Jays
21. Minnesota Twins
22. Baltimore Orioles
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
24. San Diego Padres
25. New York Yankees
26. Atlanta Braves
27. Philadelphia Phillies
28. Houston Astros
29. Arizona Diamondbacks
30. Texas Rangers