NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have landed the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft Lottery at the Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.

It is the first time in franchise history that Cleveland will select first overall.

The Guardians entered the MLB Draft Lottery with a 2% chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick.

Cleveland’s last top-10 pick was 2013 when the franchise selected Clint Frazier.

For the second straight year, non-playoff teams were entered into a lottery for the top six picks in the Draft.

The MLB Draft will take place in July of 2024 as part of All-Star game festivities in Arlington, Texas.

2024 MLB Draft Order

1. Cleveland Guardians

2. Cincinnati Reds

3. Colorado Rockies

4. Oakland Athletics

5. Chicago White Sox

6. Kansas City Royals

7. St. Louis Cardinals

8. Los Angeles Angels

9. Pittsburgh Pirates

10. Washington Nationals

11. Detroit Tigers

12. Boston Red Sox

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Chicago Cubs

15. Seattle Mariners

16. Miami Marlins

17. Milwaukee Brewers

18. Tampa Bay Rays

19. New York Mets

20. Toronto Blue Jays

21. Minnesota Twins

22. Baltimore Orioles

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

24. San Diego Padres

25. New York Yankees

26. Atlanta Braves

27. Philadelphia Phillies

28. Houston Astros

29. Arizona Diamondbacks

30. Texas Rangers