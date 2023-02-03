CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians extended non-roster invitations to eight internal players to 2023 Major League Spring Training Camp.

The following eight players have been invited to Major League camp, bringing the non-roster total to 15:

Pitchers

LHP Logan T. Allen

LHP Caleb Barager

RHP Peyton Battenfield

RHP Michael Kelly

RHP Nick Mikolajchak

LHP Andrew Misiaszek

RHP Luis Oviedo

RHP Caleb Simpson

RHP Cade Smith

RHP Touki Toussaint

Catchers

David Fry

Cam Gallagher

Meibrys Viloria

Infielders

Micah Pries

Outfielders

Roman Quinn

Logan T. Allen

Allen was Cleveland’s second round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida International. He enters 2023 as the sixth-rated prospect in the system according to Baseball America. He split last season between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, posting a combined record of 9-7 with a 4.75 ERA. He led the Guardians’ system in strikeouts (177, third-most in MiLB) and was second in IP. Has fanned 320 in 244.0 career Minor League innings.

RHP Peyton Battenfield

Battenfield was acquired by Cleveland from Tampa Bay at 2021 trading deadline for OF Jordan Luplow. Went 8-6 with a 3.63 ERA in 28 starts in 2022 at Triple-A Columbus, leading the Guardians’ organization and the International League in innings, posting the fourth-most in all of minor league baseball.

RHP Nick Mikolajchak

Mikolajchak was Cleveland’s 11th round pick in the 2019 draft out of Sam Houston State. The Spring, Texas, native went 5-2 with a 3.04 ERA in 47 relief appearances in 2022 at Tripe-A Columbus allowing just three homers on the year while striking out 50 in 50.0 innings.

LHP Andrew Misiaszek

Misiaszek was a 32nd round pick by Cleveland in 2019 out of Northeastern. Last season, he went a combined 5-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 42 appearances

RHP Luis Oviedo

Oviedo was claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh last April 26, and split season between four different stops in the Pirates and Guardians organizations. In 2022, he posted a 5.43 ERA. He returns to the Cleveland organization, having spent the first five years (2016-20) of his career in the Player Development system, He was selected by the Pirates in the December 2020 Rule 5 Draft. Oviedo split the 2021 season between Pittsburgh’s ML roster and the IL.

RHP Cade Smith

Smith posted a 4-2 mark with 13 saves and a 2.93 ERA in 44 relief outings Akron and Columbus last season. He led organizational pitchers in saves (13) and was second in relief SO (99). The Abbotsford East, British Columbia native was signed by Cleveland as a non-drafted free agent in June 2020 out of the University of Hawaii.

C/INF David Fry

Fry spent entire 2022 season in AAA Columbus, finishing tied for fourth in the organization in doubles (27) and RBI (74). He led Columbus in homers (tied with Will Benson) and RBI, and was named an organizational All-Star by MLB.com. Fry was acquired from Milwaukee on March 13, 2022, to complete previous November 2021 trade that sent RHP J.C. Mejia to the Brewers.

1B Micah Pries

Prise spent entire season at Double-A Akron, leading the club in homers and RBI on his way to organizational All-Star honors by MLB.com. On the year, he batted .266 18 home runs and 73 RBI in 122 games. Was selected by Cleveland in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Point Loma Nazarene University (SD, CA).