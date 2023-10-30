CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Zack Maisel of The Athletic was the first to report that the Cleveland Guardians are interviewing Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell for their managerial opening on Monday.

Counsell’s contract with the Brewers expires this week, but Milwaukee would still like to retain him as manager.

The New York Mets have also requested permission to interview him.

The 53 year old has served as the Brewers’ manager since 2015. He has led Milwaukee to a record of 707-625 in nine seasons.

During his time as Milwaukee’s manager, Counsell has led the Brewers to five postseason appearances.

This season, his Milwaukee team won the National League Central Division, posting a record of 92-70. However, the Brewers were upset in the Wild Card Round by Arizona.

Prior to his managerial career, Counsell played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues from 1995-2011 with Colorado, Florida, Los Angeles (NL), Arizona and Milwaukee.

While playing for the Marlins, he helped defeat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series by driving in the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. He later scored the game-winning run on Edgar Renteria’s walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning.

The Guardians have also interviewed Seattle bullpen coach Stephen Vogt for their managerial position.