MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are set to activate a pair of starting pitchers in the coming days.

Aaron Civale will make the start on Friday, with Triston McKenzie set to make his season debut on Sunday against the Twins.

Civale, who has been on the injured list with an oblique strain, has made a pair of starts this season for the Guardians. He has posted a record of 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA. In 12.2 innings, he has allowed 4 earned runs on 11 hits with 8 strikeouts.

McKenzie was shut down since late March with a strain of his right teres major muscle.

Starter Cal Quantrill will be placed on the injured list on Friday after receiving an injection in his shoulder.