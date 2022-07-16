CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ infielder Andres Gimenez will start at second base on Tuesday night in the Major League Baseball All-Star game in Los Angeles.

Houston’s Jose Altuve, who was the original starter, will not play in the game.

It is the first All-Star game appearance for Gimenez, who was acquired from the New York Mets in the Francisco Lindor trade in Janaury of 2021.

This season, Gimenez is batting .299 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs.

The Major League Baseball All-Star will be played on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised locally on FOX Youngstown.