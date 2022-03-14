CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are hiring former Pittsburgh Pirates’ Neal Huntington as a special assistant for baseball projects.

Cleveland President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said on Monday that one of Huntington’s primary focuses will be on ballpark restructuring and then his role could expand.

Huntington served as the GM in Pittsburgh for 13 years from 2007-19.

He previously was a part of the Cleveland front office from 1998-2007 before being hired by Pittsburgh.

Huntington helped build a Pirates’ roster that made three postseason appearances from 2013-15.

Before his time in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Huntington spent time as the Assistant Director of Player Development for the Montreal Expos.