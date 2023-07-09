SEATTLE, Wash. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians had two second round draft picks in four spots, drafting both left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey from Bishop Hendricken High School and right-handed pitcher Andrew Walters out of Miami.

Clemmey, drafted 58th overall, was named the Gatorade Rhode Island Baseball Player of the Year and was a finalist for National High School Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-6 17-year-old posted 105 strikeouts in 43 innings this past spring with a 0.42 earned run average. He is currently committed to play collegiately at Vanderbilt.

For Walters, the 62nd overall pick, he boasts a 1.21 ERA in 28 relief outings for the Hurricanes, with 12 saves and 72 strikeouts in 44.2 total innings.

He finished his college career with a 4-1 record and a 1.41 career ERA in 102 innings and 26 saves after serving as Miami’s closer the last two seasons.

In the first round, Cleveland took high school catcher Ralphy Velazquez. Those three draft picks wrap up day one of the MLB Draft for the team.