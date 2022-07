CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians game has been postponed because of the weather on Sunday.

The game that was scheduled for July 17 was pushed to Monday, August 15 as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m., according to the team in a tweet.

The team says ticket holders to the postponed game will have the option to exchange into one of 30 game options, including the doubleheader.

Find out more about ticket exchanges and refunds here.