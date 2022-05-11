CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ manager Terry Francona has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not manage the series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will fill in as manager on Wednesday.

Francona could likewise miss at least a portion of the upcoming weekend series in Minnesota, depending on test results.

The Guardians will have an off-day on Thursday before continuing their road trip with three games in Minneapolis against the Twins.

Cleveland is currently 15-15 on the season.