CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians optioned struggling designated hitter Franmil Reyes to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Young outfielder Oscar Gonzalez was activated from the injured list. In 32 games in the big leagues, Gonzalez is batting .285 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Reyes is batting just .213 this season with 9 home runs and 28 RBIs this season.

He was acquired by Cleveland in the 2019 blockbuster trade with the Padres and Reds that sent Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati.