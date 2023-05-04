CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that starting pitcher Zach Plesac has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

His roster spot will be officially filled on Friday. It is expected that reliever Sam Hentges will be activated off the injured list.

Plesac has struggled this season, posting a record of 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts. He likewise struggled last season going 3-12 with a 4.31 ERA in 25 games.

In five seasons in Cleveland, Plesac has amassed a record of 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA.

The Guardians starting rotation now includes Shane Bieber, Cal Quantrill, Tanner Bibee, Logan T. Allen, and Peyton Battenfield.