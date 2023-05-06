CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians optioned outfielder Oscar Gonzalez to Triple A Columbus on Saturday.

Infielder Tyler Freeman was recalled from the minors to take his place on the roster.

Gonzalez has struggled this season with the Guardians, batting .192 with one home run and 5 RBI’s in 73 at-bats.

Freeman is making his second trip to Cleveland, having previously appeared in two games with a pair of hits.

This season at Triple-A Columbus, Freeman has played in 22 games and is batting .329 with two homers and 17 RBI’s.

Last Fall, Gonzalez hit a thrilling walk-off homer against Tampa Bay to clinch a trip to the American League Division Series.