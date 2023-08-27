CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians designated starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard for assignment.

The officially announced the move following Sunday’s win in Toronto. Syndergaard allowed five earned runs and three home runs on Sunday in his final appearance for the Guardians.

The veteran right-hander was acquired by Cleveland in a July trade with the Dodgers that sent shortstop Amed Rosario to Los Angeles.

Since being acquired, Syndergaard has posted a record of 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA with the Guardians.

Between Los Angeles and Cleveland, he is a combined 2-6 with a 6.42 ERA.

The Guardians announced they will make a corresponding roster move on on Monday.