Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw (27) in the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians designated veteran reliever Bryan Shaw for assignment on Saturday afternoon.

Top catching prospect Bo Naylor, who is the brother of Cleveland first-baseman Josh Naylor, has been promoted to the big leagues for the first time in his career.

Pitcher Zach Plesac was activated from the 15-day injured list, while infielder Tyler Freeman was optioned to the minor leagues to make room on the roster.

The 22-year old was selected 29th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Naylor split the season between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season, batting a combined .263 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI’s, with 20 stolen bases.

Shaw, who signed a one-year free agent deal in March, tossed 58.1 innings out of the bullpen this season, posting a 5.40 ERA.