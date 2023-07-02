CHICAGO (WKBN) – For the second time on Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians game has been pushed back.

Now the scheduled start time is 7 p.m. eastern time at Wrigley Field, according to Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

The series finale between the two was originally set for 2:20 p.m. but rain has forced the game to be delayed, then again when the field was not ready for the 5 p.m. start either.

Saturday night’s game was delayed nearly three hours before a 10 p.m. start, as the Guardians blanked the Cubs in a 6-0 win.

Any updates on a start time or possible postponement of the game will be updated in this story as information becomes available.