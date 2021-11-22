Guardians complete two trades, and sign a veteran catcher

Miami Marlins’ Sandy Leon takes an at bat during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians completed a pair of trades, while also signing a veteran catcher on Monday.

The team trade outfielder Harold Ramirez to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash considerations. Last season in Cleveland, Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBI’s in 99 games.

The Guardians also traded pitcher J.C. Mejia to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. The 25-year old made his Major League debut with Cleveland last season, posting a record of 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA.

The Guardians also signed veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. He spent last season with the Marlins, batting .183 with four home runs and five doubles in 220 plate appearances.

Leon spent the 2019 season with Cleveland, batting .136 with two home runs and 4 RBIs.