CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ closer Emmanuel Clase will not participate in next week’s 2023 Major League Baseball game in Seattle.

His significant other is expecting a child, and he will return to the Dominican Republic to be with her.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona emphasized that there is no personal medical reason for him to miss his second All-Star game.

The 25-year old will remain with the Guardians through the weekend for the series against the Royals.

This season, Clase has posted a record of 1-5 with a 3.54 ERA with 24 saves.

Jose Ramirez will be Cleveland’s lone representative at the Midsummer Classic.

The 2023 MLB All Star game will take place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be televised exclusively on FOX Youngstown.