CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have claimed veteran outfielder Ramon Laureano off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.

The 29-year-old was designated for assignment by Oakland over the weekend.

To make room on the roster, Cleveland has designated pitcher Chris Vallimont for assignment.

Laureano is under Cleveland’s club control through the 2025 season, with the Guardians picking up the remaining $3.5 million on his contract for this season.

This season with Oakland, Laureano has posted a batting average of .213 with 6 home runs, 10 doubles, 21 RBIs, and 8 stolen bases. He has appeared in 64 games around two stints on the injured list with a left groin strain and a hand fracture.

In six years of Major League action with the Athletics, Laureano has a career batting average of .246 with 68 homers and 205 RBIs, and 53 steals.